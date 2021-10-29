How RSS is seeking to expand its base

New Delhi, Oct 29 The Rashtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh (RSS) has launched a drive to further expand its base across the country, Joint Secretary Arun Kumar said on Friday.

Highlighting the steps taken, Kumar said the organisation supported the Ram Janmabhoomi Nidhi Samarpan drive and sought the participation of other like-minded entities, as the objective was not to collect funds but to reach out to the maximum number of people.

At least 25-30 lakh people joined the drive and visited 5.34 lakh of the total 6.5 lakh villages in the country, establishing contact with 12.73 crore families, he said, adding that the drive was not limited to 'Sangh Parivar' activists but people from all walks of life took part in it.

The progress of the drive and future strategies were discussed in Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Manadal's meeting, which got underway in Karnataka's Dharwad on Thursday.

The Sangh, Arun Kumar said, also connects with the people through various programmes based on environment conservation, water conservation, tree plantation, and cleanliness drive.

He also condemned attacks on Hindu community in Bangladesh and demanded the Sheikh Hasina government to take strict against the perpetrators of violence.

Questioning the silence of human rights organisations on the attack, the meeting sought Indian government's intervention to ensure safety of the Hindus there.

Responding to a query on Tripura incident in which a mosque was allegedly damaged, Kumar said if someone has taken law in his hands, he should be punished but it cannot be compared to the Bangladesh violence.

The meeting also discussed celebrations of 75 years of Independence.

