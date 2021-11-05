If BJP govt brings back UPA regime excise rates, prices of petrol will come down to Rs 50-60: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday accused the BJP-led Central government of keeping the excise duty on fuel higher than it was during the UPA regime and asked the Centre to bring excise rates to the same level.

Baghel said that if the Centre brings back UPA regime excise rates, then the price of petrol will come down to Rs 50 to 60.

Speaking to reporters, Baghel said, "First of all the excise duty during the UPA government was around Rs 9 and today it is Rs 27 and up to Rs 32, the excise duty should be brought to that level first. If we talk about VAT in the state, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party should check it, our government has not increased the VAT in the last three years. If the BJP government brings back the excise duty which was during the UPA government, the price of petrol will be back at Rs 50 to Rs 60. The prices will definitely reduce."

Responding to a question on VAT on prices of petrol and diesel being reduced in BJP-ruled states, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said, "Has anyone seen the notification? It is being said that VAT has been reduced in BJP-ruled states, but have they issued any notification about the same? Yesterday, it was a holiday, please show me a notification."

Baghel further said that the prices of petrol and diesel should be further reduced.

"Congress party has been protesting against the same and even today, we demand that the excise duty should be brought to the same level, which was as time of UPA government in 2014. Reducing prices by Rs 5 is a 'lollipop'. First, increase the prices by Rs 30 and then reduce it by Rs 5. Reduce it to Rs 9 and we will welcome it."

Baghel's remarks came after the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel. Amid record-high fuel prices, this is the first cut in central excise duties in over three years.

Speaking on celebrating Govardhan Puja in the state, Baghel said, " Govardhan Puja is celebrated all over the country. It has special significance in Chhattisgarh because the government has decided to celebrate Gauthan Diwas today. In Gauthan, the way different activities have been conducted, directly benefits farmers, livestock farmers and self-help groups. Those who are cattlemen, those who are landless are also collecting and selling cow dung and taking advantage of it. We have also added more than Rs 110 Crore in the accounts of farmers."

He further urged people to donate paddy stubble instead of burning it which can act as fodder for cattle.

"Due to carbon emissions, the environment is being affected. And through Govardhan Puja, Lord Krishna has worshipped the environment. And if we want to save the environment, do not burn paddy stubble but donate it so that it can be used as fodder for our cattle which would ensure that they do not die of hunger. And through this, dung will be produced and we will make vermicompost, employment will be generated through this process and income will be generated. It will also encourage organic farming, which will be better for our health," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor