Iran calls for ending Syria sanctions, Yemen siege

Tehran, Oct 31 An Iranian envoy to the UN has called for lifting Western sanctions against Syria and ending the siege on Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition.

Zahra Ershadi, Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN, said that it is quite alarming that, according to the UN reports, the number of refugees and displaced people in Syria is increasing, reports Xinhua news agency.

The efforts aimed at addressing the underlying causes of this trend must be redoubled, Ershadi said to the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly.

Likewise, the Yemen issue has remained the most acute humanitarian crisis globally, with millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance, she said.

"To provide the conditions for an end to this tragedy and bring peaceful solution to this crisis, the inhumane blockade imposed on this nation must be removed fully and immediately," she was quoted as saying.

In March 2021, the Saudi-led coalition completed its sixth year of war in Yemen against the Houthis to support President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since September 2014 when the Houthi militia forced the internationally recognized government of President Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

Meanwhile, the sanctions against Syria, which have intensified since the 2011 Civil War, resulted in wide impact on the Syrian population, leading to a near-embargo of the country as a result of the sanctions imposed by trade or humanitarian aid entities to that country and the legal complexity of such measures.

The impact also affects the medical sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor