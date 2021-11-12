Iran says ready for "good agreement" in resumed Vienna talks: Iranian media

Tehran, Nov 12 Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Iran is ready to achieve a "good agreement" during the upcoming Vienna talks, Iranian news network Press TV has reported.

Iran's Chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani is "engaged in successful talks in Europe these days," Amir Abdollahian added, referring to Bagheri Kani's tour to European countries ahead of the talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Vienna talks, aimed at the revival of the JCPOA, are set to resume on November 29, after a pause following six rounds of negotiations between April and June, Xinhua news agency reported.

"At the negotiating table in Vienna, we are ready to deliver a good agreement," Amir Abdollahian was quoted as saying.

He urged all parties engaged in the talks to re-embrace their nuclear commitments, saying "the return of all parties to their commitments is an important and leading principle."

In an interview with Iran's state TV in Paris on Wednesday, Bagheri Kani, also Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, said the upcoming talks must focus on the lifting of the US sanctions against Iran.

"Just let me insist on this: we are not holding nuclear talks, since the nuclear issue was fully agreed in 2015, in the form of the agreement between Iran and the P5+1," he added.

P5+1 refers to the UN Security Council's five permanent members (China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States) plus Germany.

The JCPOA Joint Commission is scheduled to reconvene in Austria's capital Vienna with the participation of delegates from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, and Iran.

The United States, which pulled out of the agreement in May 2018 under former President Donald Trump, is expected to engage in the talks indirectly.

