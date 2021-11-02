Iran warns against Israeli threats, calls US military flight over regional waters "provocative"

Tehran, Nov 2 Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday warned against what he called regional threats of Israel and called the latest US-led military flight over regional waters "provocative".

Asked about the allocation of 1.5 billion US $ by Israel to counter Iran's nuclear program, Khatibzadeh said Iran has never ruled out or ignored the threats posed by Israel against stability and security in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Basically, the nature of this regime (Israel) is creating crisis, and the roots of this regime are growing in insecurity and instability," Khatibzadeh added during his weekly press conference.

In the meantime, Israel is well aware of Iran's capabilities and its own limitations, and also knows that Iran is serious about its security, he said.

"We closely monitored and followed it in details," the Iranian Spokesman added.

"Those who carried out these provocative actions know that it was a colourless show not worth paying more attention to."

On Sunday, Israeli, Egyptian, Saudi Arabian and Bahraini fighter jets flew with a US advanced fighter-bomber across the Middle Eastern maritime vital points, including the Strait of Hormuz, south of Iran.

