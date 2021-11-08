Iraqi forces find unexploded projectiles over al-Kadhimi's residence

Baghdad, Nov 8 Iraqi security forces have found two unexploded projectiles over the residence of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who survived an assassination attempt by a booby-trapped drone.

The official Iraqi News Agency posted pictures of two unexploded projectiles on the roof of al-Kadhimi's house on Sunday, and said that these projectiles were part of the failed assassination attempt that targeted al-Kadhimi on Sunday.

Before Sunday early morning, al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt an assassination attempt by a booby-trapped drone that landed on his residence in the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses some of the main offices of the Iraqi government and foreign embassies, Xinhua news agency reported.

The assassination attempt came amid protests by followers of political parties rejecting October's election results.

On Friday, the protests developed to a clash with the security forces at the entrances of the Green Zone, which led to the killing of two protesters and the wounding of dozens of security members and protesters.

In the Parliamentary elections on October 10, the Sadrist Movement, led by prominent Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, took the lead with more than 70 seats, while the al-Fatah (Conquest) Coalition garnered 17 seats compared with 47 in the 2018 elections.

Political parties unsatisfied with the results said the elections were manipulated and that they would not accept the "fabricated results."

Followers of the political parties rejecting the election results took to the streets in many Iraqi cities, including the capital Baghdad, when the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission is still considering the appeals and complaints submitted by the political parties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor