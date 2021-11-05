Japan's ruling, oppn parties to hold special parliamentary session

Tokyo , Nov 5 Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed to hold a special parliamentary session for three days from Wednesday, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida set to be reappointed as Japan's leader, local media reported Friday.

Japan's ruling coalition of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its smaller partner Komeito on Monday retained a comfortable majority of the Lower House seats following Sunday's general election, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno officially conveyed the Diet schedule to the ruling and opposition parties on Friday morning.

On the first day of the session, a new lower house speaker will be chosen from the Liberal Democratic Party. According to local media, the party's former Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda, who leads the largest faction in the major ruling party, is likely to be appointed.

A vice speaker will be selected from the main opposition and second-largest party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. The party's current leader, Yukio Edano, is expected to resign on the last day of the Parliament session, as his party lost a number of seats in the latest House of Representatives election.

Kishida's government also plans to separately hold an extraordinary Diet session within this year as it seeks to pass a supplementary budget for fiscal 2021, which incorporates new economic measures designed to promote the recovery of Japan from the Covid-19 pandemic.

