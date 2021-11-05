J&K sets up 97 testing labs to ensure quality tap water

Srinagar, Nov 5 To ensure quality water supply, Jal Shakti Department under the aegis of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has setup 97 water testing laboratories across J&K, officials said on Friday.

Water quality testing tools would be used for measuring the purity of drinking water; at the source; within a piped distribution system; or at the end of the supply.

The drinking water quality will be monitored by the supplier/agency responsible for water quality whereas the surveillance of water quality at the grassroots will be the responsibility of the GPs/rural community.

Under JJM, up to two per cent of total fund allocation is to be used on water quality monitoring and surveillance activities which primarily comprise water quality monitoring by the department through laboratory testing and water quality surveillance by the community through testing local water sources using Field Test Kits (FTKs).

All drinking water sources are to be tested once a year for chemical contamination and twice a year for bacteriological parameters.

To empower the local community on water quality surveillance in J&K, Jal Shakti Department has embarked on a mission to identify and train five persons especially women in each village from the local community, viz ASHA workers, health workers, VWSC/Pani Samiti members, teachers, SHG members, etc, to conduct water quality tests using FTKs/ bacteriological vials at the village level, schools and Anganwadi centres.

