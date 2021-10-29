JNU shuts down webinar on Kashmir over terminology, lack of permission

New Delhi, Oct 29 An online webinar, organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Women's Studies, on Friday was immediately ordered stopped by the varsity administration for referring to Kashmir as "Indian Occupied Kashmir".

Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said: "As soon as it came to our notice that an online webinar titled 'Gender Resistance and Fresh Challenges in Post-2019 Kashmir' was being organised by the Centre for Women's Studies, at 8.30 p.m. on Friday, we immediately instructed the faculty members to stop the event."

Several JNU students and teachers lodged strong objection to the reference of Kashmir in the webinar. Student organisation ABVP said that the webinar webpage addressed Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian Occupied Kashmir", which is objectionable and unconstitutional.

The VC said the faculty members did not seek permission before planning such an event. "This is highly objectionable and provocative, as it raises questions on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. JNU cannot be a platform for such highly questionable webinars. The matter is under investigation," he added.

Several teachers lodged strong protest at Kashmir, an integral part of India, being termed "Indian Occupied Kashmir" in the webinar, and said it was attempt to portray JNU as anti-national. They expressed satisfaction over the cancellation of the webinar.

