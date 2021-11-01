Jordan eases entry for several nationalities

Amman, Nov 1 Jordan has decided to ease entry of nationals of several countries in order to support the kingdom's economy, especially the tourism sector, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The travel restrictions imposed on Alban and Moldovans will be lifted and they will be granted entry visas through Jordan's diplomatic missions abroad or through border centres upon arrival, Xinhua news agency quoted the Petra report citing Minister of Interior Mazen Faraiah as saying.

Meanwhile, nationals of Nigeria, the Philippines, Colombia, Pakistan and Libya will be allowed to enter Jordan without prior approval, provided that they arrive in a tourist group of more than five people under an approved tourist program, Faraiah added.

Tourist agencies affiliated with these groups must guarantee the tourists' departure, he noted.

Syr are also allowed entry to Jordan after tourist agencies duly submit an application to the Ministry of Interior that pledges the group's adherence to a pre-arranged tourist program.

