Jordan, UN discuss efforts to resolve crisis in Syria

Amman, Nov 8 Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen and discussed efforts to achieve a political solution to the ongoing crisis in the conflict-hit nation.

During the meeting here on Sunday, Safadi emphasised the importance of systematic and effective action towards a political solution to the crisis, Xinhua news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry statement as saying.

The Minister said Jordan will continue its efforts, in cooperation with the UN, as well as regional and international partners, to preserve Syria's unity and cohesion, restore its security and stability, defeat terrorism, and create conducive conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.

The Jordanian official warned against the declining support for refugees and refugee-host countries, stressing that offering decent life for refugees is a shared responsibility for the international communities.

Pedersen lauded Jordan's humanitarian role in receiving Syrian refugees, expressing appreciation for Jordan's unceasing cooperation with the UN to resolve the crisis.

Also on Sunday, Safadi met Norway's Special Envoy for Iraq and Syria Hilde Haraldstad and discussed the latest developments in efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis and improve the situation in Iraq.

Safadi drew attention to the necessity of the international community's support for Iraqi government efforts to meet Iraqi people's aspirations and achieve security and stability in the country.

The meetings came at a time the Syrian people are suffering greatly from the tough economic situation with skyrocketing prices of all goods amid the lack and scarcity of some basic materials.

According to the World Bank, the Syrian economy has shrunk by more than 60 per cent since 2010, and the Syrian pound has also majorly devaluated.

