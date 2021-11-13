Karnataka Bitcoin scam: CM Bommai calls allegations 'politically motivated'

Slamming the Opposition over the Bitcoin scam, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday termed the allegations "politically motivated" and asked them to submit the documents related to the scam to the investigation agencies which are already conducting the probe into the issue.

Speaking to media persons here, Bommai said, "Let those who are making the allegations explain what exactly the scam is and who is involved in it. The case has been handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) 8-9 months ago. Interpol Cell of the CBI too has been informed about the case which has an international dimension."

"Our government has an open mind about the issue. There is no question of shielding anybody. None of us is involved in it. Let them submit the documents in their possession to the investigation agencies, let the truth come out," the Chief Minister said.

"It is a politically-motivated allegation," he added.

Earlier, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that politicians and officials were involved in a Bitcoin scam in the state and that the investigation agencies are trying to safeguard them.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar claimed that it took place on a large scale and said that it is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen in the scam.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor