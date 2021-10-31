Kashi corridor project delayed due to rise in Ganga water level

Varanasi, Oct 31 The Kashi Vishwanath Dham (corridor) in Varanasi may get further delayed due to the rising water level in the Ganga River.

The deadline for completion of the project was November end.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said, "Over 80 per cent work of over Rs 700 crore has been completed. Most of the buildings proposed in the corridor area are nearing completion with the finishing and interior work going on in full swing. But, the rise in the water level of the Ganga has hampered the work."

The rise in Ganga level has not allowed the company executing the project to restart the work on the riverfront side, which will give access to Kashi Vishwanath temple directly from several ghats, including Manikarnika, Jalasen and Lalita ghats.

The Ganga adopted a rising trend in July when it crossed the danger mark, and again in September.

The water level has risen again since October 22 following heavy downpour in Uttarakhand hills.

As per Saturday's daily flood bulletin of Central Water Commission (Middle Ganga division), the water level of the Ganga had reached 64.86 meter-mark and the rising trend was continuing.

Officials said the water level has become stable upstream at Phaphamau, Prayagraj and Mirzapur, thereby reducing the possibility of further rise. However, the river has left the ghats inundated by ending their interconnectivity while the venue of 'Ganga Aarti' has also been shifted upstairs.

The work of KV Dham project, which gained momentum with the formation of Yogi Adityanath government in December 2017 after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation on March 9, 2018, was continuing at an accelerated pace till two waves of Covid-19 hampered the progress.

Thus, the deadline of the project, which was initially fixed as August 2020, was revised with the new target being November end.

Officials said that the construction of jetty and its retaining wall at Manikarnika, Jalasen and Lalita ghat were completed before the monsoon became active this year in June but the fresh hurdle created by increased water level of the Ganga has hampered the work of construction of ramps at Manikarnika gate from Jalasen entrance point, Ganga view gallery, cafeteria and public utilities, which were added later with this project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor