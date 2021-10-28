Keir Starmer tests Covid positive

London, Oct 28 Keir Starmer, leader of the UK's main opposition Labour Party, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Starmer carries out daily lateral flow tests but this is the first time he has tested positive, Xinhua news agency quoted Sky News as saying in a report.

Due to the test result, he missed an opportunity to challenge the UK government in-person on its new budget Wednesday afternoon.

Starmer will have to self-isolate for 10 days.

This is the fifth time he has had to self-isolate since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most recently in July when one of his children tested positive, according to local media reports.

