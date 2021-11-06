Kerala: CPI-M to publicly reprimand ex-PWD Minister Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 The state committee of ruling CPI-M in Kerala has decided to publicly reprimand veteran leader and state committee member G. Sudhakaran for his alleged bid to hamper the party's chances in the Ambalapuzha constituency in Alappuzha district during the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

While the move may not be a major party action, it has indeed shocked 73-year-old Sudhakaran, who was known to be the most powerful leader of the party in Alappuzha district.

The party has taken the decision following complaints from H. Salam, the CPI-M candidate in Ambalapuzha for the 2021 Assembly elections, who alleged that Sudhakaran did not actively participate in his election campaign.

The CPI-M had constituted a two-member fact-finding committee comprising MP and senior party leader Elamaram Kareem and K.J. Thomas, member of the party's state secretariat, to look into the matter.

In its report, according to party sources, the committee has said that Sudhakaran was in fact 'lethargic' in his election activities and did not work wholeheartedly to ensure Salam's victory.

The committee was also critical of the veteran leader's general attitude and for not countering the criticisms that painted Salam in bad light.

The report, according to sources, also mentioned that Sudhakaran did not participate in the election review meetings, which is considered as indiscipline in a cadre-based party like the CPI-M.

Sudhakaran was the PWD Minister of Kerala, both in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and the previous government led by V.S. Achuthanandan. He has also been a four-term MLA in the Kerala Assembly.

Sudhakaran, who so far didn't face any allegation of indulging in anti-party activities, is credited with taking major steps to eradicate corruption in the state PWD department during his tenure as a minister.

While coming out of the CPI-M state headquarters after the meeting, Sudhakaran did not respond to the waiting media.

