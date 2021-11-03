Kremlin rejects US media report on Russia's military build-up near Ukraine

Moscow, Nov 3 The Kremlin refuted claims made in a recent report by US news portal Politico on Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's border, saying the claims were "not worthy of attention".

"The quality of such publications make them not even worth commenting on, in general, no attention should be paid to them," local media reported, citing Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov said the satellite images in the report show the border with Belarus rather than Ukraine, pointing to the publications' poor quality, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Russia has never threatened anyone ... and does not pose a threat to anyone. But Russia, against the background of aggressive expansionist tendencies, especially from NATO, has always taken and will continue to take measures to ensure its own security," he added.

A Politico article on Monday carried "commercial satellite photos" which claimed that Russia was "amassing troops and military equipment" on the border with Ukraine.

