K'taka CM Bommai hints at reducing taxes on fuel

Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 17 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hinted at reducing cess and sales tax on petrol and diesel in the state to ease the fuel prices, which have touched all-time high.

Speaking to reporters Bommai stated, it all depends on the economy. "I have called an economic review meeting. If the economic situation seems to be good, there is all possibility for consideration," he stated.

Bommai had earlier outrightly rejected any tax cuts on fuel in the state. The petrol price has reached Rs 109.16 per litre and diesel price has touched Rs 100 in Karnataka.

Opposition Congress has demanded reduction in taxes on fuel on the lines of Tamil Nadu government, which had reduced the taxes on petrol by Rs 3 per litre.

The Congress has blamed the ruling BJP governments for the hike in fuel prices. Bommai had defended that under the UPA government fuel prices jumped 60 per cent between 2004 and 2014 and fuel prices have increased by 30 per cent in seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule. Siddaramaiah attacked that inflation during the tenure of BJP 'was nothing but criminal loot'.

