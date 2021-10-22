Lakhimpur Kheri incident: BKU suspends Yogendra Yadav for visiting deceased BJP worker's house

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav has been suspended from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) for a month over his visit to the residence of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member who lost his life during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

SKM, an umbrella organisation of various farmer unions, took the decision of suspending Yadav on Thursday for his visit to the BJP worker Shubham Mishra's residence to offer condolences to his family on October 12, confirms BKU media in charge.

"We went to the house of BJP worker Shubham Mishra while returning after attending the prayer meeting for the farmers who were martyred in the Lakhimpur violence. The family did not get angry with us. Just asked the question with a sad heart: are we not farmers? What was wrong with our son? Why did your partner say an action-reaction thing?" Yadav had tweeted then.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

Local farmers blame Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son for the violence. They were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

Videos are also being circulated on social media where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind.

However, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni had refuted the allegations saying that his son was not present at the site of the incident. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted the allegations.

Later, several people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor