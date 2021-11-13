Lakhimpur Kheri incident to harm BJP in Assembly polls

New Delhi, Nov 13 The Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of nine persons in Uttar Pradesh on October 3 will harm the poll prospects of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections scheduled in the state next year, as per the ABP-CVoter- 5-State Snap Poll.

According to the survey, 62 per cent of the voters feel that this issue will harm the saffron party in Assembly elections, while only 21.5 per cent feel that it would help the BJP. A total of 16 per cent respondents feel that it will not have any impact on the elections.

According to the 2019 cross tabulation, 48.4 per cent of BJP voters, 64 per cent of Congress voters, 80.6 per cent of Samajwadi Party (SP) voters, 77.1 per cent of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) voters and 68.6 per cent of other political parties fee that the incident will harm the saffron party in the coming elections. Only 28.2 per cent of BJP voters, 20 per cent of Congress voters, 12.9 per cent each of SP and BSP, and 14 per cent others feel that it would help the BJP.

A total of 22.2 per cent of BJP voters, 16 per cent Congress voters, 6.5 per cent SP voters, 10 per cent BSP voters and 17.4 per cent others said that this would not have any impact on the Assembly polls.

The survey also highlighted that the Yogi government will be benefitted from the inauguration of nine medical colleges in UP recently, as 58.8 per cent voters agreed with this, while 48.2 per cent said that it will not give any benefit to the present government.

Similarly, as per the survey, over 56 per cent respondents are not influenced by the record Covid vaccinations in the state, while 44.3 per cent think that it will have an impact on the voters.

On whether the Congress will benefit from Priyanka Gandhi's active role in Uttar Pradesh elections, the snap poll indicated that 52.8 per cent voters feel that the Congress will not benefit, while 47.2 per cent said in the affirmative.

The survey was conducted across all the 403 Assembly constituencies in the state with a sample size of 3,571 in each.

