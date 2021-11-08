L.K. Advani turns 94, wishes pour in

New Delhi, Nov 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President J.P. Nadda on Monday wished veteran party leader L.K. Advani on his 94th birthday.

"Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect," Modi tweeted.

Praising Advani, Rajnath Singh also said in a tweet: "Birthday wishes to our guide and inspiration. Advani is counted among those most respected leaders whose scholarship, foresight and intellect are acknowledged by everyone."

Nadda said: "Best wishes to the leader who took the party to the masses and played a key role in the country's development. Advani is an inspiration for crores of party workers. I wish party's former national president a long and healthy life."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished the nonagenarian leader and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Advani, who began his political career as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer, had served as the Minister of Home Affairs from 1998 to 2004.

He had also served as Deputy Prime Minister; Minister of Coal and Mines; Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The nonagenarian was one of the key figures of the "Ram Janmabhoomi movement".

Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian honour in 2015.

