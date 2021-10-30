Madhya Pradesh minister meets EC, demands action over alleged booth capturing

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Bhuppendra Siingh on Saturday met State Election Commission officers in Bhopal and demanded legal action over the alleged booth capturing attempt by Congress supporters of their candidate in Prithvipur Assembly constituency.

"They attacked our workers and we demand their arrest," Bhuppendra Siingh said.

He further demanded that security should be increased in the area.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh by-polls took place in Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, Prithvipur in Niwari district Raigaon (SC) in Satna district, Jobat (ST) in Alirajpur district.

The Election Commission had decided to hold the by-elections to fill vacancies and had fixed the dates of poll events as per provisions under Section 30 and date of withdrawal under Section 30(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

