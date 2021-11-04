Malayalam actor Joju George, Congress inching towards patch-up

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 Four days after angry Malayalam actor Joju George was roughed up by Congress workers in Kochi when he expressed his ire as a cancer patient being held up for long time due to a party protest over spiralling fuel prices, a patch up between the two sides is soon expected.

On Monday, when the now popular actor George was on his way to a film shooting, he, along with numerous others, was held up on the road following the protest and when he raised his emotions at a cancer patient being held up, the protesting Congress workers smashed his brand new car.

As George vented his anger, their came complaints that he even misbehaved with women party workers, who said he was inebriated.

The police swung into action and took the actor who volunteered for a medical examination to prove that he was not intoxicated and was vindicated by the results.

With the public also expressing their ire on the manner in which the Congress workers held up the traffic on a busy Monday morning, the police registered cases against top Congress leaders and arrested one person who smashed the windscreen of George's brand new luxury car.

The issue also was used by the treasury benches in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, which slammed the statement of Congress state President K.Sudhakaran who called George a "goonda" (goon), putting the Congress top brass in a spot.

According to sources in the know of things, conciliation talks between friends of George and the top Congress brass is going on and all are hopeful of finding an amicable solution. If the bid succeeds, George, whose mother is also a Congress worker, will, in all likelihood, even withdraw his complaint against the Congress workers.

On Thursday, Ernakulam district Congress committee chief Mohammed Shiyas told the media that it was wrong on the part of his party workers who behaved in a rough manner.

"We accept what we did was wrong and it was a mistake on their part. We are expecting things will be cleared," he said.

With the Centre announcing a cut in the price of petrol and diesel, Youth Congress workers on Thursday reached the exact spot at Kochi where the trouble broke out with George and not only did they apologise for their acts, they distributed sweets to people, claiming victory in their protest.

