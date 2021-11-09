Malaysian PM to make maiden visit to Indonesia

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 9 Malaysian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will embark on his maiden visit to Indonesia this week.

The visit from Tuesday to Thursday is Ismail Sabri's first visit to the neighbouring country since assuming office in August, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Prime Minister will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his schedule during the visit accompanied by several cabinet members.

"It will provide an opportunity for the leaders to advance collaboration towards effective recovery as two immediate neighbours deal with the impacts of the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic," the Ministry said in a statement.

Ismail Sabri will also meet with representatives of Indonesia's business community, the Malaysian diaspora in Indonesia and a defence industry facility during the visit, it said.

