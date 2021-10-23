Mamata Banerjee to arrive in poll-bound Goa on Oct 28

Panaji, Oct 23 West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that she will arrive in poll-bound Goa on October 28.

"As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years," she tweeted.

The Chief Minister's visit comes nearly a month since her party has been carrying out political groundwork in the coastal state which is headed for polls in early 2022.

The party has already inducted a former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro who resigned as a sitting Congress MLA last month.

Another sitting MLA Prasad Gaonkar, an independent, has also expressed public support to the Trinamool Congress, even as it has been inducting people from all walks of life in droves.

A team of Indian-Political Action Committee, led by her political strategist Prashant Kishor has been camping in Goa for nearly two months, preparing groundwork for the Trinamool Congress.

Party sources suggested that some high profile inductions are expected to take place during Banerjee's visit to Goa, which is expected to last for two days.

It is also in talks with a regional political party, Goa Forward, with a possibility of merging the latter into the West Bengal-based party.

Banerjee in yet another tweet has also expressed confidence of forming a new government in the coastal state.

"Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new government that will truly be a government of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations! #GoenchiNaviSakal."

