Mamata visits Mapusa market, Basilica of Bom Jesus in poll bound Goa

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited Mapusa market and Basilica of Bom Jesus in Goa during her maiden visit to the state.

Earlier on Friday, the West Bengal Chief Minister had visited a fish market and three temples. She also inducted former tennis star Leander Paes, actor Nafisa Ali and several others into the party.

On October 24, 300 people joined the TMC in three different events that took place in the Panaji, Navelim and Sanguem area of Goa, as per the press note released by the party

Earlier, former Goa Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro had joined TMC on September 29.

The developments come ahead of Assembly polls in Goa scheduled to be held early next year.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

( With inputs from ANI )

