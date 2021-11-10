Man dies after hit by Andhra minister's convoy in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Nov 10 A man died after he was hit by escort vehicle of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivasa Rao's convoy here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Birla Junction when the vehicle hit the man who was riding a motorbike. The deceased was identified as G. Suryanarayana (40), a construction worker.

According to eye witnesses, the driver of escort vehicle in the minister's convoy coming from the airport sounded the horn and the man on the two-wheeler panicked and tried to turn towards left but in the process got hit by the four-wheeler. The man sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

Police shifted the body for autopsy. Airport police registered a case and took up investigation.

The deceased's family members alleged that the vehicle which killed him was not stopped by the police. Suryanarayana is survived by wife, two daughters and a son.

The deceased's relatives staged protest at the residence of the minister in Seethammadhara and demanded justice to the family. Leaders of CITU also joined the protest.

Meanwhile, minister Srinivasa Rao clarified that he was not in the convoy vehicle. He spoke to the deceased's family members and trade union leaders. He assured that the family will be paid compensation and a job will be provided to one of the family members.

