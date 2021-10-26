Mayor files complaint against senior Cong leader in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 Mayor of the Trivandrum Corporation Arya Rajendran on Tuesday filed a police complaint against veteran Congress leader and Lok Sabha member K. Muraleedharan over his "unsavoury' remark which she said was an insult to womanhood.

The CPI-M government has been receiving flak for its inaction on the complaint of a 22-year-old woman running from pillar to post to find her missing baby boy.

The state Assembly too witnessed uproarious scenes when the Congress-led Opposition criticised the way the CPI-M government handled the complaint of Anupama leading to exchange of barbs between the Treasury and Opposition benches.

After lodging a complaint, 22-year-old Arya Rajendran said: "I have complained as I cannot reply in the same manner as he did."

Incidentally, the Corporation is witnessing a huge protest against the officials and the CPI-M for shielding a group of employees, four of them presently under arrest, for misappropriation of funds and Arya came under attack for it.

While inaugurating a protest in front of the Corporation, Muraleedharan had said 'even though Arya is a beautiful lady, what comes from her mouth is untenable and terrible' and he quoted a song from a popular Malayalam yesteryear film.

On Monday, the state capital witnessed street protests against Muraleedharan's statement and the complaint was filed on Tuesday by the Mayor.

The police, however, is seeking a legal opinion on how to handle the case.

Reacting to the turn of events, Muraleedharan, son of K. Karunakaran, said if his statement has hurt her, he apologises for it.

"All the political statements that I have raised stands and I am sorry, if my statement has hurt her personally. If so I tender my apology for it and I never intended to hurt her at all," said Muraleedharan.

The young mother, hailing from the state capital city, has been running from pillar to post to get back her child which, she claimed, was snatched by her parents last October, immediately after she gave birth at a hospital here.

Daughter of a local CPI-M leader Jayachandran, Anupama fell in love with the youth wing leader of the party Ajith, a Dalit Christian, who was already married.

After Ajith got officially divorced early this year, the two have been living together.

The first person in the CPI-M that Anupama complained to, was politburo member Brinda Karat and despite her efforts to take this case up with top state leaders, nothing happened.

Even though she is the granddaughter of one of the top most yesteryear CPI-M leaders in the state capital city, her parents allegedly used all the influence to ensure that she does not get custody of the child till it grabbed the media attention.

With the court also stepping in and action initiated, her parents and four others who played "dirty" have sought anticipatory bail.

