Metro rail projects, RERA to be studied by Parl panel

New Delhi, Nov 2 Implementation of metro rail projects, the Smart Cities Mission, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and implementation of The Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) are some of the subjects that have been selected by the Lok Sabha's Department Related Standing Committee of the Urban Development Ministry.

Apart from the above subjects, the Standing Committee will examine and report during the term 2021-22 on improving the standard and quality of living in urban cities- air quality, sewage treatment and drainage system, traffic management etc., Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), implementation of metro rail projects, poverty alleviation and creation of employment opportunities in Urban Areas Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, Swacch Bharat Mission (Urban), redevelopment of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies and measures for augmentation of Government residential quarters, a government gazette notification said.

The subjects also include reviewing of functioning of the DDA, the CPWD, NBCC, HUDCO, Hindustan Prefab Ltd (HPL), the NCRPB, the DUAC, PM SVANidhi, re-development of slums in metropolitan cities and re-settlement of slum dwellers, the need for formulating Master Plans for every city in the country for holistic development and regularisation of illegal colonies are the other subjects.

