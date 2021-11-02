Mizoram bypolls: Ruling MNF retains Tuirial Assembly seat
The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) won the Tuirial Assembly seat in Mizoram that went to bypolls on October 30.
MNF candidate K Laldawngliana defeated his nearest opponent Laltlanmawia of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) by a margin of 1,284 votes. Laldawngliana secured 5,820 votes, while Laltlanmawia got 4,536 votes.
Congress candidate Chalrosanga Ralte finished at the third spot by securing 3,927 votes and BJP nominee K Laldinthara managed 246 votes.
In April 2019, the ruling MNF had won the bypoll to Aizawl West-I seat but lost the by-election to Serchhip seat in April this year to ZPM candidate Lalduhoma.
The bypoll to the Tuirial seat was necessitated due to the death of incumbent MLA Andrew H Thangliana, who was allied with the ZPM.
Meanwhile, BJP ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party had won the Shamator-Chessore seat in Nagaland uncontested.
