Mizoram bypolls: Ruling MNF retains Tuirial Assembly seat

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) won the Tuirial Assembly seat in Mizoram that went to bypolls on October 30.

MNF candidate K Laldawngliana defeated his nearest opponent Laltlanmawia of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) by a margin of 1,284 votes. Laldawngliana secured 5,820 votes, while Laltlanmawia got 4,536 votes.

Congress candidate Chalrosanga Ralte finished at the third spot by securing 3,927 votes and BJP nominee K Laldinthara managed 246 votes.

In April 2019, the ruling MNF had won the bypoll to Aizawl West-I seat but lost the by-election to Serchhip seat in April this year to ZPM candidate Lalduhoma.

The bypoll to the Tuirial seat was necessitated due to the death of incumbent MLA Andrew H Thangliana, who was allied with the ZPM.

Meanwhile, BJP ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party had won the Shamator-Chessore seat in Nagaland uncontested.

( With inputs from ANI )

