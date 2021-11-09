Moon vows complete return to normalcy before presidency ends

Seoul, Nov 9 With only a half year in office remaining, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that his administration will do everything possible for a complete return to normal life from the Covid-19 pandemic and an economic recovery.

South Korea began easing virus curbs this month in its first step of its "living with Covid-19" policy after more than 70 per cent of its population were fully vaccinated, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Still, health authorities remain on high alert as virus cases could trend back upward again.

Moon's single, five-year term will end on May 9, 2022, next year.

"The government will make utmost efforts to achieve a complete return to normal life until the end," the President aid at a Cabinet meeting.

Moon said he will focus on containing the spread of Covid-19 and propping up an economic recovery during his final six months as president.

Life with Covid-19 will be different from life before the pandemic, Moon said, urging more people to get vaccinated and comply with containment rules, including wearing masks.

The phased recovery of daily routines involves the process of returning to normal everyday life while stably bringing the anti-epidemic situation under control, he said.

The government will continue the transition to sustainable epidemic control and medical response modes "to bring vaccines, containment, the economy and people's livelihoods into harmony", Moon said.

