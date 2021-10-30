MP bypolls: BJP, Congress accuse each other of using underhand means

Bhopal, Oct 30 Amid voting in bypolls in three Assembly constituencies and a Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress blamed each other for using unethical means to win the elections.

As per the official report, over 70 per cent voting was recorded till 5 p.m.

In Prithvipur assembly constituency where the BJP and the Congress have been trading charges since campaign began, the BJP accused the Congress of threatening BJP voters.

The allegation came from none other but Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Congress is feeling edgy due to fear of defeat in the bypolls and therefore, they have started using unethical means. They have been distributing money," he said.

He also accused the Congress of threatening voters at many polling booths in Prithvipur.

On the other hand, the Congress too accused the ruling party of distributing money to influence the voters.

Prithvipur Assembly seat is in the Bundelkhand region. Shishupal Yadav, who is BJP's candidate from Prithvipur, had joined the saffron party after quitting Samajwadi Party just days before his candidature was announced. He was picked as Yadavs form 45 per cent on the electorate.

The Congress has fielded former MLA Brijendra Pratap Singh Rathore's son Nitendra Pratap Singh Rathore.

Voting in other places has been peaceful so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor