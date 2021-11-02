MP bypolls: BJP retains Khandwa, 2 assembly seats, Congress wins Raigon

Bhopal, Nov 2 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won two out of three Assembly constituencies and lone Khandwa Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh which went for bypolls on October 30.

The Congress has won one seat - Raigon under Satna district in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP's Sulochana Rawat has defeated Mahesh Rawat Patel of the Congress by a margin of 6,104 votes in Jobat, while BJP's Shishupal Yadav won Prithvipur seat, defeating Congress' Nitendra Singh Rathore by a margin of 15,687 votes.

The Congress' Kalpana Verma has defeated BJP's Pratima Verma by a margin of 12,290 votes, winning Raigon seat after three decades.

The BJP has retained the only Lok Sabha seat - Khandwa where the by-poll was necessitated after death of former BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan.

BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil defeated Congress candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purni by a margin of over 80,000 votes in Khandwa.

Reacting to bypoll results, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The results of bypolls in Madhya Pradesh are outcome of works done by the BJP government in the state."

Singh also said that winning Jobat seat was special to him and for the party. "Jobat was a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribe and the Congress tried its best to portray BJP as an anti-dalit party. However, we did a lot of works and schemes were launched for ST community and today peole showed the result," Chouhan added.

While, the Congress candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purni after receiving defeat from BJP's Gyaneshwar Patil alleged rigging in the vote counting.

"Increase of sudden votes up to 40,000 raises a question on authenticity of vote counting. It is the death of democracy," Purni said.

