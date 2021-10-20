Mukul Wasnik to visit MP from Oct 23 to 26 for bypolls

Bhopal, Oct 20 Congress national general secretary and party's Madhya Pradesh in-charge Mukul Wasnik will take a whirlwind tour of constituencies from October 23 to 26, to campaign for the October 30 bypolls to Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and assembly constituencies of Prithvipur, Raigaon and Jobat.

Congress general administration in charge Rajiv Singh said, Wasnik is scheduled to fly from the national capital for Indore, and later to Jobat where he will address a rally.

Party's state in-charge will visit Khargone in the evening.

On October 24, Wasnik is expected to participate in an election meeting in Khandwa.

The next day the leader is likely to campaign in Prithvipur.

Before flying back to Delhi, the Congress' state in-charge is expected to address a rally in Raigaon on October 26.

Counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor