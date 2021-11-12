'My book is for Hindu-Muslim unity; those who want to politicise, will do,' says Salman Khurshid

Amid the controversy over his recent book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya', Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid on Friday said that he had written the tome to promote Hindu-Muslim unity and to make people understand that the Supreme Court verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi at Ayodhya was a good decision.

"Whoever wants to politicise, will do so and whoever wants to write a book, will write. My book is for Hindu-Muslim unity and making people understand that Supreme Court verdict (on Ayodhya) is a good verdict," Khurshid told ANI.

On Wednesday, former union minister Salman Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for allegedly "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times".

Khurshid's book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court's landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. Senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".

Reacting sharply over the excepts of the book, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said that the Congress party's attack on Hinduism is not a coincidence but an experiment. He alleged that the nature of Congress is to attack Hinduism whenever they get a chance.

Meanwhile, two Delhi lawyers have filed complaints on Thursday with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book.

The development comes at a time when seven states in the country namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are slated to go for assembly elections in the year 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

