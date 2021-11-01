Myanmar reopens schools

Yangon, Nov 1 Myanmar on Monday reopened all basic education schools, including private schools and Buddhist monastic schools, amid a decrease in daily Covid-19 infections in the country.

According to an announcement of Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for Covid-19, schools in 46 townships of nine regions and states will be excluded from reopening based on the analysis on the test positivity rates per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, reports Xinhua news agency.

Schools in Yangon region saw less students on Monday, the first day of the reopening.

The authorities closed all schools since early July as part of the anti-pandemic measures.

The Ministry of Health has been administering Covid-19 vaccine doses to middle and high school students aged over 12 since October 12.

Myanmar has so far reported 500,073 Covid-19 cases and 18,697 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health.

The country detected its first two confirmed cases on March 23 last year.

