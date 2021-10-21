Navjot Singh Sidhu is a fraud, cheat, clueless about interests of Punjab, farmers: Captain Amarinder Singh

Calling Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu a "fraud and cheat", former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said Sidhu is clueless about the state's and its farmers' interests.

"What a fraud and cheat you are Navjot Singh Sidhu! You are trying to pass off my 15-year-old crop diversification initiative as connected with farm laws, against which I am still fighting and with which I have linked my own political future! It is obvious Navjot Singh Sidhu you are clueless about Punjab's and its farmers' interests. You clearly do not know the difference between diversification and what the farm laws are all about. And yet you dream of leading Punjab. How dreadful if that ever happens!"

"And it's hilarious Navjot Singh Sidhu that you have chosen to post this video at a time when Congress government in Punjab is going all out to promote its upcoming Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit. Or are you opposed to that too?" he said.

Captain's remarks came after Sidhu's tweet where he called former Punjab Chief Minister as the architect of Centre's three farm laws.

"The Architect of 3 Black Laws...Who destroyed Punjab's farmers, small traders and labour for benefiting 1-2 Big Corporates !!" tweeted Sidhu.

Notably, Amarinder Singh had on Tuesday said he will launch a new political party soon to fight the forthcoming assembly polls in the state and is hopeful of a tie-up with BJP if the ongoing protest by farmer unions against three farm laws is resolved "in farmers' interest".

Punjab is slated to go to the polls early next year and Amarinder Singh resigning months before has added a new dimension to the poll arithmetic in the state. Charanjeet Singh Channi took oath as Chief Minister days after Amarinder Singh stepped down.

Amarinder Singh had also taken a dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after he tendered his resignation.

The former chief minister said he had stated earlier that Sidhu is "not a stable man" and not fit for the border state of Punjab.

( With inputs from ANI )

