Nawab Malik making statements keeping one community in mind: BJP MP Gopal Shetty

Referring to the allegations made by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against NCB Zonal Director 'Sameer Wankhede' who is investigating the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, BJP MP Gopal Shetty on Wednesday said that NCP leader is making statements keeping one community in mind.

While talking to ANI, Shetty said, "Putting such pressure on the investigating agency by a minister and giving a new angle to the whole subject by bringing NCB Zonal Director's father's certificate is not acceptable to a common man like me."

Malik had shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here."

Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede had produced a forged birth certificate to get his job under the Scheduled Caste category. "As per the law, Dalits who are converted to Islam do not get the quota," Malik had said.

"What Nawab Malik is talking about is not easy to understand. How guilty or not guilty is Shahrukh Khan's son? What punishment will he get---this is a secondary part. Law and order will do its job, the police will do its job," he added.

He further said that Malik is working in a biased manner by working for one society and one community. "Being a minister, one should look at the entire community from one point of view. The way you are working now, you yourself are under suspicion that you are working for one society and one community. I expect a minister to be very neutral," he said.

"The government should act as a government. Let the police do its job. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra should immediately intervene in the matter," he added.

Shetty alleged that the image of Maharashtra is continuously declining due to the attitude of the Maharashtra government and Nawab Malik.

"This is Mumbai and Maharashtra's misfortune; whether it is the matter of law and order or development of Maharashtra, everything is going down," he alleged.

Shetty also shrugged off Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's suggestion that drug users should not be sent to jail and changes should be made in the NDPS Act, and said, "The law is still in place, changes will come from Parliament and the Assembly. That will take time."

Notably, in the drug-on-cruise case, Nawab Malik had accused the zonal director of NCB Sameer Wankhede of favouritism. Along with this, he also made serious allegations like extortion and has also raised questions on Wankhede's birth certificate and marriage.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2.

A total of 20 people including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, have been arrested in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

