New York Attorney General to run for state Governor

New York, Oct 30 New York State Attorney General, Letitia James on Friday announced that she is running for the post of New York Governor.

"I'm running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers," said James on her social media account.

James is going to face a Democratic primary race against New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who was sworn in as New York's first female governor in August following the resignation of former Governor Andrew Cuomo on sexual harassment scandals, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hochul said in August that she would run for New York Governor in 2022 after completing Cuomo's original term.

James oversaw the sexual harassment investigation against Cuomo, which led to Cuomo's resignation.

James' office also lodged cases against the Trump Organization, the National Rifle Association, Facebook and Google on various grounds.

James, born in 1958 in Brooklyn of New York City, was elected as attorney general of New York States in November, 2018.

