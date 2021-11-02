NGO seeks probe against contractor, Panneerselvam for poor quality flats

Chennai, Nov 2 Non-government organisation (NGO) Arappor Iyakkam has filed a corruption complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR and probe corruption in the construction of residential apartments at KP Park here.

According to Arappor Iyakkam, the complaint was lodged with DVAC to register a FIR and start a probe against PST Engineering Construction, for poor construction quality of the 864 tenements at KP Park, Fire and Rescue Services Department and also against former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O.

Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam was then Minister for the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (formerly Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board) in the erstwhile AIADMK government.

According to Arappor Iyakkam, the tender for construction of the 864 apartments was given to PST Engineering Construction as a single bid in the financial bid stage without any competition.

The NGO said the tender should have been cancelled in the case of a single bid and another bid should have been called.

It alleged that the tender was awarded at a price that was about 45 per cent higher than the then market rate resulting in a loss of Rs 27.72 crore to the state exchequer and unjust enrichment of the contractor.

The construction was of very poor quality and below the specifications, putting at risk the residents lives, the NGO alleged.

According to Arappor Iyakkam, the Tamil Nadu government had appointed the Centre for Urbanisation, Buildings & Environment (CUBE) a joint initiative of IIT-Madras and the Tamil Nadu government to assess the quality of construction of the apartments.

Citing the report of CUBE, the NGO said the plastering work was of poor quality with the sand:cement ratio not complying with the required norm.

According to it, the third party agency C.S. & Associates should also be probed as they did not raise much concern about the construction quality.

It alleged that the contractor got the No Objection Certificate from the Fire and Rescue Services Department for the building without proper fire safety precautions/devices.

The NGO also alleged irregularities in the award of the tender for building 1,056 tenements at KP Park - adjacent to the above building - and sought a probe by DVAC.

