N.Korea in final stage of building 10,000 apartment units in capital

Seoul, Nov 3 North Korea is nearing the completion of a major housing project to construct 10,000 high-rise apartment units in its capital eight months after breaking ground, state media said on Wednesday.

Cabinet Premier Kim Tok-hun visited the construction site, according to the Korean Central News Agency, which reported the construction work is "in the final stage".

During the North's eighth party congress in January, North Korea announced its aim of building 50,000 apartments in Pyongyang by 2025, or 10,000 units each year, reports Yonhap News Agency.

In March, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a groundbreaking ceremony to build 10,000 apartments in the capital.

Last month, its state media reported the country has cleared tens of thousands of square metres of land in the western Pyongyang area of Mangyongdae to build more homes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor