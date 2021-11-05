No action taken against culprits of Tripura riots: JuH

New Delhi, Nov 5 Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind (JuH) President Arshad Madani on Friday blamed Tripura's ruling BJP for the riots in the state and said that it is very unfortunate that no action has been taken against the culprits so far.

"Tripura shares borders with Bangladesh but it has nevertheless remained a peaceful state. However, since a party with a particular ideology has come to power, sectarian elements and their organisations have been given a lot of freedom," he said, after a JuH delegation to the state submitted its report on Friday.

According to the report, "the brutality and barbarism displayed by the sectarian organisations shows how deep the poison of sectarianism has penetrated in the hearts of the people."

Madani said that 12 mosques were attacked by frenzied mobs, and arson caused severe damage to places of worship and shops and other property.

"The Tripura riots have tarnished the image of the country. If such tragic incidents take place in a democratic country where all the citizens enjoy equal rights, and the both state and Central government do nothing, it raises a question on the rule of the law as well as the justice system," he added.

The JuH said that it was a shame that the mob chanted slogans during the procession and set fire to mosques and shops in the Muslim-majority areas, while the police and the administration remained a mute spectator.

Madani said: It is being believed that the violence came as retaliation to the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh. But if something happens in a foreign country, is it is right to take revenge on the citizens of one's own country?

"We had strongly condemned the violence in Bangladesh. It should not happen in any civilised society."

"Strongly condemning" the violence against the Muslims in Tripura, the JuH demands that the state government not only ensure their protection, but also take strict legal action against the culprits," he said.

If such people are shielded, they will get emboldened and continue to pose a threat to the law and order situation, he added.

