NSUI activists hurl eggs at Union Minister Ajay Misra's vehicle in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 31 Congress' student wing, National Student Union of India (NSUI) members on Sunday hurled eggs at Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Misra Teni's carcade near Bhubaneswar Airport over his son's alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

According to sources, the Union Minister is in Odisha to attend a programme. On his way to the programme, the activists hurled eggs and threw black ink at his vehicle. Youth Congress activists also showed black flags to the Minister shouting "go back Ajay Misra" slogans.

"Odisha is a State of farmers and a sacred place of Lord Jagannath. Earlier, we had warned the Minister not to enter Odisha due to his son's alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence," said NSUI State president Yashir Nawaz.

Despite the warning, he came to Odisha. So, the NSUI hurled eggs and ink on his vehicle, he said.

Nawaz warned that the NSUI activists will continue their protest whenever the Union minister visits the state until he tenders his resignation. Police have detained some NSUI activists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor