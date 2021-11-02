Nuke envoys of S.Korea, Japan discuss Korea peace process

Seoul, Nov 2 The top nuclear negotiators of South Korea and Japan held phone talks on Tuesday to explore measures for progress in stalled denuclearization efforts, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said.

Noh Kyu-duk, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi shared their assessments of the regional security situations and discussed ways to achieve lasting peace, according to the Ministry.

The two sides agreed to closely work together for the early resumption of dialogue with North Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Seoul has recently stepped up diplomacy to bring North Korea back to denuclearization talks.

Noh had a video conference with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming on Monday and talked by phone with Sung Kim, U.S special representative for North Korea, last week.

