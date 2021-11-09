Odisha, Andhra CMs decide to resolve inter-state issues

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik here on Tuesday evening.

The Chief Ministers discussed several issues related to water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism (LWE) and decided to set up an institutional mechanism to find out solutions to the inter-state issues.

As per a joint statement issued by both the CMs, it was decided at the meeting to work closely on resolving the border dispute in Kotia group of villages, construction of Neradi Barrage, Jhanjavathi reservoir, Polavaram, release of water for Bahuda river etc.

The meeting also discussed about the issuance of mutual no objection certificates (NOCs) for the Balimela and Upper Sileru electricity projects.

Both the states resolved to extend support towards tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation, the statement said.

During the meeting, it was also decided that both the states will continue the legacy of mutual cooperation in the true spirit of federalism.

The two CMs have decided that the Chief Secretaries of both the states will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on the outstanding issues and find a solution that is in the best interest of the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the statement said.

Similarly, both the states will work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages at the B.R. Ambedkar University in Andhra Pradesh and the Berhampur University in Odisha.

Besides, appointment of language teachers in schools in the border districts of the two states, supply of books and conduct of language examination will also be taken up to promote brotherhood.

Odisha has locked horns with the neighbouring state on border dispute over Kotia group of villages since several decades. The Supreme Court had observed on August 31 that the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border dispute should be resolved through mutual discussions.

The Andhra Pradesh government needs more than 100 acres of land from Odisha for the construction of the Neradi barrage over the Vamsadhara river, while more than 1,000 acres of Odisha land will be inundated for Janjavathi project.

