Odisha CM writes to PM Modi seeking Rs 1,088 cr under MGNREGS

Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday drawing his attention for timely release of Rs 1,088.72 crore fund pending under the MGNREGS for the state.

In his letter, Patnaik said Rs 377.91 crore as wage component and Rs 710.81 crore as material component is pending under MGNREGS for Odisha.

"Timely payment of wages to the poor jobseekers is the fundamental guarantee under the MGNREG Act. Similarly, timely release of payment for material is critical for creation of tangible and durable assets under MGNREGS," he said.

The Chief Minister urged Modi to advise the ministry of rural development for timely release of funds for wage and material payment under MGNREGS.

He also drew the attention of the Prime Minister that a significant number of returnee migrants has stayed back due to reduced level of economic activities during the Covid pandemic. This has led to demand for wage employment under MGNREGS in villages.

Therefore, Patnaik requested PM Modi to enhance the labour budget of Odisha under MGNREGS to 25 crore person days for the current financial year, 2021-22.

