Odisha to distribute Rs 33 cr to farmers of Puri under KALIA scheme

Bhubaneswar, Nov 3 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said financial assistance of Rs 33.03 crore would be distributed to the farmers of Puri district under KALIA scheme.

On September 11, the Chief Minister had distributed a sum of Rs 742.58 crore for 37,12,941 farmers across the State under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

However, farmers of Puri district could not avail the benefit as the model code of conduct was in effect due to the Pipili bypoll, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Rs 33.03 crore would be released to the bank accounts of 1,65,131 small and marginal farmers of the district. Each beneficiary would receive Rs 2,000 for Rabi crop season of 2021-22, it said.

