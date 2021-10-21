Opposition tarnishing Andhra Pradesh's image: Jagan

Vijayawada, Oct 21 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday slammed opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for tarnishing the image of the State by linking it with drugs out of anger for not coming to power.

He said despite the police and even central agencies clarifying that the State has no links with the recent drug haul, the opposition was carrying on Goebbels' propaganda and branding the state as 'Drugs Andhra Pradesh'.

He was apparently referring to 3,000 kg heroin seized at Mundra Port in Gujarat last month.

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day event at Vijayawada, the chief minister lashed out at the opposition for what he called playing with the future of the State and its people out of anger over not winning the elections and coming to power.

Reddy alleged that the opposition had conspired to create law and order problems by creating a wedge between castes and communities.

"We are seeing a new trend in crime. Anti-social elements have turned political leaders. Due to their anger over not getting power, they are destroying idols and setting ablaze temple rathams in the darkness," he said.

He said the opposition leaders were using abusive words against the chief minister so that the chief minister's admirers would get upset and react, leading to law and order problems.

Reddy's comments came in the wake of attacks on TDP offices on Tuesday after a TDP spokesperson allegedly used abusive language against him.

The chief minister reiterated that the opposition will not hesitate to instigate communal violence to derive political mileage.

"Since they did not get the power and we are winning every election, they are spreading lies and carrying out Goebbels' propaganda. They are trying to derail welfare schemes launched by the government. They are creating hurdles by filing court cases. They want to stop the construction of houses for the poor. They don't want children of the poor to get education through English medium," he said.

