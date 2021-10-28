Opposition walks out from Kerala Assembly after permission to debate 'rising crime' in state denied

The Congress-led UDF staged a walkout from the Kerala Assembly alleging an increase in the number of crimes against women and children, including the rape of a minor Dalit girl in Kuttiady, on Thursday.

Moving the notice of adjournment motion, Congress MLA Roji M John alleged that crimes against women and children were increasing in the state. He pointed various sexual assault cases against women that took place recently and demanded the house should discuss the issue.

Replying to the notice, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Home Minister of the state said that strong action has been taken by the police in all the incidents mentioned by the opposition.

"Steps have been taken to arrest all the accused. In the Kuttiady case, the police registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Torture Act, a case was registered and all the four accused were arrested on September 20 and legal action has been taken. The government has taken steps to arrest the accused on the basis of further statements received from the girl," he said.

Providing details of police action on other cases, the Chief Minister said, "In the Malappuram incident, a case has been registered for attempting to sexually assault a girl from Kottukara in Malappuram district. The accused has been taken into custody and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. In Kozhikode, a mentally-challenged woman was sexually assaulted. The case was registered and the accused have been arrested and legal action has been initiated."

CM Vijayan giving details of other cases said that the fact is that the number of sexual assaults and related crimes is declining between 2016 and 2021. "While 15,114 cases of violence against women were registered in 2016, the number dropped to 12,659 in 2020."

He further added, "The number of rape cases dropped from 2,003 in 2017 to 1,880 in 2020. Other torture cases dropped from 4,413 in 2017 to 3,890 in 2020. The number of deaths due to dowry abuse dropped from 12 in 2017 to 6 in 2020," he said.

Referring to the government's stand on the rising number of crimes in the state, the Chief Minister said, "Violence against women seems to be declining. But the government is not satisfied with this. The aim of the government is to create a society where no woman is oppressed or face any sexual abuse. The government is intervening accordingly. The government has started various schemes for this."

As Speaker denied holding a discussion based on the Chief Minister's reply, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan announced the walkout from the Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor