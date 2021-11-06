Other party leaders were in home isolation when BJP MPs, MLAs were serving people during COVID-19 pandemic: UP CM slams Opposition

Stating that he visited Etawah twice during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to review the situation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while taking a jibe at the opposition parties said that when BJP MPs and MLAs were busy serving the people of the district alongside health workers, leaders of other parties were in home isolation.

Referring to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the chief minister further attacked opposition leaders stating that since they were at home when people were in 'crisis', they should continue to stay at their homes even during elections.

"I had come here twice during Corona times to review the situation. Our MP and both of our MLAs were serving the people of this district with Health workers, district administration and Corona Warriors during that period. But people of other parties were in home isolation, at home when you were in a crisis. Then they should stay in their homes even during the time of elections," said Adityanath.

"Those who cannot stand with you during the time of crisis, those who can't share your pain, should be answered in the same way during the time of elections," he added.

He also made a scathing attack on the opposition parties and said that "Twitter will get them votes too."

"They need to be answered just like that. Tell those who were limited to their homes and Twitter during the time of crisis that, 'Babua, ye Twitter hi vote bhi de dega'," added the chief minister.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of several development projects including the inauguration of district jail.

Uttar Pradesh is set to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP had won with a huge margin of 312 seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP had won 19 while Congress had bagged seven seats in the last assembly polls in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

