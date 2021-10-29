Our priority is to restore traffic: Delhi's top cop on removing barricades at protest sites

New Delhi, Oct 29 Delhi Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak, on Friday reached Ghazipur border and inspected the removal of barricades for restoration of traffic.

During the visit, he said: "This is an initiative of Delhi Police and we want to restore traffic on the highway. We are in touch with the protesters."

Responding to whether the protesting farmers will be asked to leave, Pathak said: "The issue will be resolved through deliberations."

Reacting to farmers' claim to proceed towards the national capital once the traffic is restored, the Special Commissioner of Police said: "Whenever such a situation arises, we will deal with it in a professional manner."

Delhi Police are removing the concrete and cement barricades with the help of JCB machines.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police started removing barricades along the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana).

The removal of barricades will facilitate commuters of Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi. Due to closure of the highway, commuters were forced to travel for longer hours.

In view of the new situation, the number of police personnel have been increased at the points where the farmers have been sitting in protest for the past 11 months.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders demanding the repeal of the three agricultural farm laws, which they dub as "black laws".

The Supreme Court, in its recent order, had said that farmers have the right to protest against the Centre's farm laws, but they cannot block roads indefinitely.

